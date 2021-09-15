Left Menu

U.S. conditions some Egyptian military aid on human rights steps -State Dept

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-09-2021 03:56 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 03:56 IST
The Biden administration will make available $130 million of military aid to Egypt if the country takes specific steps related to human rights, a State Department spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken "will move forward with the use of $130 million if the Government of Egypt affirmatively addresses specific human-rights related conditions," the spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

