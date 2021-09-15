Left Menu

Maha: Inter-state gang of burglars busted; 6 held, valuables worth over Rs 6 lakh seized

The police subsequently nabbed five of the accused from Purnia in Bihar on Sunday and brought them here on Monday night, he said.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 15-09-2021 09:03 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 09:03 IST
Maha: Inter-state gang of burglars busted; 6 held, valuables worth over Rs 6 lakh seized
  • Country:
  • India

Police here in Maharashtra claimed to have busted an inter-state gang of burglars and arrested six people in this connection and recovered stolen valuables worth over Rs 6 lakh from them, officials said on Wednesday.

Five of the accused hail from Bihar, they said.

On August 30, a case of house-breaking and theft was reported in Manickpur area of Vasai town in Palghar, following which a police team camped there for six days and examined the CCTV footage and intelligence inputs, Deputy Commissioner of Police, zone-II, Vasai, Sanjaykumar Patil said. The police subsequently nabbed five of the accused from Purnia in Bihar on Sunday and brought them here on Monday night, he said. Based on further inputs, the police on Tuesday arrested a local auto-rickshaw driver, who used to allegedly help them in disposing of the booty, the official said. During questioning of the accused, the police came to know about two more cases of house-breaking and theft in Manickpur area in which they were allegedly involved, he said, adding that gold and silver ornaments collectively worth Rs 6.12 lakh were recovered from their possession, he said.

The accused were identified as Abhishek Kameshwar Singh (24), Mohammad Tufel Mohammad Jalal (26), Ranjit Dashrath Sahani (38), Ashishkumar Amol Yadav (22), Biru Ramvilas Paswan (26), all belonging to Bihar, and auto-rickshaw driver Santosh Bhiwa Patil (46), from Safale in Palghar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists scramble to harvest ice cores as glaciers melt; Exclusive-Lab-grown fish fingers anyone? Birds Eye owner explores cell-cultured seafood and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists scramble to harvest ice cores as glaciers m...

 Global
4
Google expands new iOS data protection setting to Chat

Google expands new iOS data protection setting to Chat

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021