SC asks Centre to make appointments in two weeks in tribunals across nation

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Centre to make appointments in two weeks in tribunals, which are facing a severe crunch of presiding officers as well as judicial and technical members, and apprise it of reasons if persons from the recommended list are left out in the process. The top court was hearing a clutch of petitions on the issue of vacancies in tribunals and the new law governing quasi judicial bodies.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2021 11:52 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 11:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Centre to make appointments in two weeks in tribunals, which are facing a severe crunch of presiding officers as well as judicial and technical members, and appraise it of reasons if persons from the recommended list are left out in the process. A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana and justices D Y Chandrachud expressed unhappiness over the unfilled vacancies in the quasi-judicial bodies across the nation, and said the condition is "pitiable" and the litigants cannot be "left in the lurch". Attorney General KK Venugopal assured the bench that the Centre would make appointments in two weeks in the tribunals from the list of persons recommended by the search and selection committee.

There are around 250 posts lying vacant in various key tribunals and appellate tribunals. The top court was hearing a clutch of petitions on the issue of vacancies in tribunals and the new law governing quasi-judicial bodies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

