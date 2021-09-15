Left Menu

Joint Parliamentary Committee on Personal Data Protection Bill to meet today

The Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 will be meeting on Wednesday to finalise its long-pending report.

15-09-2021
The Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 will be meeting on Wednesday to finalise its long-pending report. This will be the first meeting under the leadership of PP Chaudhary.

The Joint Parliamentary Committee aims to collate views from all stakeholders before the government tables the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 bill in the Parliament. Five members, including Chairperson Meenakshi Lekhi, were inducted into the Council of Ministers in July this year. Following this, PP Chaudhary took over.

The Union Cabinet, earlier in December 2019 had approved the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 that deals with the privacy and security of data of Indian citizens. (ANI)

