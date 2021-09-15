Left Menu

SC notice to UP on bail plea of gangster Vikas Dubey's relative

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government on a plea of Khushi Dubey, a relative of slain gangster Vikas Dubey, challenging the Allahabad High Court order denying her bail in the case in which eight police officers were killed in UP's Kanpur.

15-09-2021
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government on a plea of Khushi Dubey, a relative of slain gangster Vikas Dubey, challenging the Allahabad High Court order denying her bail in the case in which eight police officers were killed in UP's Kanpur. A Bench of Justice Abdul Nazeer and Justice Krishna Murari sought the Uttar Pradesh government's response on the plea of Khushi Dubey, who claims to be a minor.

Khushi is the widow of Amar Dubey, an aide and relative of the slain gangster. Days after the ambush in which several policemen were killed and many injured, Vikas Dubey was shot dead by the UP Police as he allegedly tried to flee from their custody. As per the police, Khushi had allegedly taken an active part in the ambush at Kanpur's Bikru village on July 3 last year.

Khushi's bail plea was also rejected by a lower court. She said she had no role in the ambush. Before the High Court, Khushi had said that she was declared a juvenile by a board on September 1, 2020. She had also pleaded that she was not a member of the gang of Vikas Dubey, rather her husband was a relative of the slain gangster and they had gone to Vikas Dubey's house on the day of the incident.

In the High Court, the state government had opposed her bail plea on the ground that as per statements of the policemen who survived the ambush, she actively participated in the assault. (ANI)

