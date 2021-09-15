Left Menu

Lt Gen Gurmit Singh sworn in as Governor of Uttarakhand

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 15-09-2021 13:48 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 13:48 IST
Lt Gen Gurmit Singh sworn in as Governor of Uttarakhand
  • Country:
  • India

Lt Gen (retd) Gurmit Singh was on Wednesday sworn in as the new Governor of Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand High Court Chief Justice R S Chauhan administered the oath of office to Singh at a simple function held at the Raj Bhawan here.

The function was attended by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, his cabinet colleagues Satpal Maharaj and Dhan Singh Rawat, Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Premchand Aggarwal, Director General of Police Ashok Kumar and a number of senior government officials including Chief Secretary S S Sandhu.

Singh succeeds Baby Rani Maurya, who resigned two years before completing her tenure.

Singh, who retired as the deputy chief of the Indian Army, is a highly decorated officer. He is considered an expert on India-China affairs.

Talking to reporters soon after the swearing-in ceremony, Singh said, ''After serving the country as a soldier, I feel proud to have got the opportunity to serve Uttarakhand, which is also called 'Veerbhoomi', where every family has someone in the armed forces.'' He said addressing issues related to ex-servicemen, soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty and their dependents will be among his priorities.

''I will try to rise to the expectations (of people) from the Governor's office,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists scramble to harvest ice cores as glaciers melt; Exclusive-Lab-grown fish fingers anyone? Birds Eye owner explores cell-cultured seafood and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists scramble to harvest ice cores as glaciers m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021