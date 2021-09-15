Left Menu

132nd meeting of Offshore Security Coordination Committee to be held in Delhi today

The 132nd meeting of the Offshore Security Coordination Committee (OSCC) is scheduled to be held in New Delhi on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2021 15:18 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 15:18 IST
132nd meeting of Offshore Security Coordination Committee to be held in Delhi today
Representative image (Photo/Twitter/Indian Coast Guard). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 132nd meeting of the Offshore Security Coordination Committee (OSCC) is scheduled to be held in New Delhi on Wednesday.

As per a tweet of the Indian Coast Guard, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas Secretary Tarun Kapoor is listed as the chief guest at the meeting.

The meeting is held to review the preparedness of offshore installations security and will be chaired by Director General Indian Coast Guard K Natarajan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021