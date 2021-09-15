132nd meeting of Offshore Security Coordination Committee to be held in Delhi today
The 132nd meeting of the Offshore Security Coordination Committee (OSCC) is scheduled to be held in New Delhi on Wednesday.
As per a tweet of the Indian Coast Guard, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas Secretary Tarun Kapoor is listed as the chief guest at the meeting.
The meeting is held to review the preparedness of offshore installations security and will be chaired by Director General Indian Coast Guard K Natarajan. (ANI)
