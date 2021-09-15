Several former chiefs of Nepali Army invited to 3-day military conclave

Several former chiefs of the Nepali Army have been invited to a three-day military conclave being organised by the Indian Army from Thursday.

The 8th edition of the Indian Army Chief's Conclave, a gathering of serving and former chiefs of the Indian Army, is expected to deliberate on a range of key issues including ways to bolster the armed forces.

''The highlight of the three-day event will be the invite extended to former chiefs of the Nepali Army, who were also Honorary chiefs of the Indian Army,'' the Indian Army said in a statement.

In continuation of a seven-decade-old tradition, the Indian Army chief is conferred the honorary rank of 'General of the Nepal Army' by the Nepalese President. India also confers the honorary rank of 'General of Indian Army' to the Nepal Army Chief.

The Army said the conclave is a forum for an exchange of ideas between the old guard and the current leadership of the Indian Army.

''It will involve discussions on the rapid transformation of the Indian Army, self-reliance through Atmanirbhar and Make in India initiatives in defence manufacturing and skilling of the Indian soldier to fight modern wars,'' it said.

The former army chiefs will pay homage to the fallen bravehearts during a wreath-laying ceremony at the National War Memorial on September 16.

An interactive session with senior officers of the Indian Army is scheduled on September 17 for the exchange of ideas and views on various administrative and human resources aspects of the Indian Army.

''The chiefs will also interact with members of the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers where they will be apprised of the institutional symbiosis between the Indian Army and indigenous private defence manufacturers,'' the Army said.

''The chiefs are also scheduled to meet the prodigious soldiers who earned laurels for the nation in the recently concluded Olympic Games at Tokyo,'' it said.

