3-day Army Chief's Conclave in Delhi to begin tomorrow

A three-day conclave of the Indian Army Chief will begin from September 16 in New Delhi, the Defence Ministry informed.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 19:24 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
A three-day conclave of the Indian Army Chief will begin from September 16 in New Delhi, the Defence Ministry informed. "The 8th edition of Army Chief's Conclave will be marked by serving and former Chiefs of Army Staff," it said.

"The highlight of the three-day event which will end on September 18 will invite to former Chiefs of the Nepali Army, who were also Honorary Chiefs of the Indian Army." The Conclave is a forum for the exchange of ideas between the old guard and the current leadership of the Indian Army.

"It will involve discussions on the rapid transformation of the Indian Army, self-reliance through Atmanirbhar and Make in India initiatives in defence manufacturing and skilling of the Indian soldier to fight modern wars," the ministry said. The former Army Chiefs will pay homage to the fallen brave hearts during a wreath-laying ceremony at the National War Memorial on September 16.

An interactive session with senior officers of the Indian Army is scheduled on September 17 for the exchange of ideas and views on various administrative and HR aspects of the Army. The Chiefs will also interact with members of the society of Indian Defence Manufacturers where they will be apprised of the institutional symbiosis between the Army and indigenous private defence manufacturers, read the release.

"The Chiefs are also scheduled to meet the prodigious soldiers who earned laurels for the Nation in the recently concluded Olympic Games in Tokyo," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

