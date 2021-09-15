UK foreign secretary Raab moved to justice minister and deputy PM -BBC
Reuters | London | Updated: 15-09-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 19:56 IST
British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has been appointed justice secretary in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's reshuffle and will also be deputy prime minister, the BBC's Political Editor reported on Wednesday.
