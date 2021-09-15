Left Menu

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-09-2021 20:10 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 20:07 IST
UK foreign secretary Raab moved to justice minister and deputy PM
British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has been appointed justice secretary in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's reshuffle and will also be deputy prime minister, Johnson's office said on Wednesday.

Johnson had faced calls to sack Raab after he went on holiday in Crete as the Taliban advanced on Kabul and amid claims that thousands of emails from people seeking help to leave Afghanistan had gone unread.

