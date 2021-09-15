Left Menu

ICG apprehends Pakistani boat with 12 crew members off Gujarat coast

The Indian Coast Guard ICG on Wednesday said it has apprehended a Pakistani boat with 12 crew members off Gujarat coast during a surveillance. On the night of September 14, Indian Coast Guard ship Rajratan, while on a surveillance mission apprehended a Pakistani boat named Allah Pawawakal in Indian waters with 12 crew, it said in a release.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 15-09-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 20:19 IST
ICG apprehends Pakistani boat with 12 crew members off Gujarat coast
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Wednesday said it has apprehended a Pakistani boat with 12 crew members off Gujarat coast during a surveillance. ICG's surveillance boat apprehended the Pakistani boat on Tuesday night despite rough and adverse weather conditions, it said. ''On the night of September 14, Indian Coast Guard ship 'Rajratan', while on a surveillance mission apprehended a Pakistani boat named 'Allah Pawawakal' in Indian waters with 12 crew,'' it said in a release. The boat was brought to Okha in Devbhumi Dwarka district of Gujarat for further joint investigation by appropriate agencies, it added. In a separate development, the ICG rescued seven fishermen from a grounded boat that was about to sink off Vanak Bara in Diu on the night of September 13.

The ICG deployed its advanced light helicopter from Porbandar in Gujarat to conduct the rescue operation and airlifted seven crew members from the boat that was grounded due to machinery breakdown, it said in a release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
4
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021