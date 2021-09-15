Two found dead in UP's Muzaffarnagar

The bodies of a woman in her 30s and a man aged around 40 were found at separate places in this district on Wednesday, police said.

The woman was found lying dead in Miranpur village. She is yet to be identified, police said.

In Tajpur village, the body of a man was found on the roadside.

Both the bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the investigation is on, police said.

