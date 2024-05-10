Left Menu

Voter ID cards found at dumping site in Jalna Lok Sabha constituency

Amid the ongoing Lok Sabha election, several voter identity cards were found dumped in a garbage disposal area in Maharashtra's Jalna district.

Amid the ongoing Lok Sabha election, several voter identity cards were found dumped in a garbage disposal area in Maharashtra's Jalna district. Jalna Collector and District Election Officer, Dr Krishnanath Panchal, informed that the voter identity cards found in Jalna city are old and were dropped by some unidentified person.

He added that the Sub-Divisional Officer of Jalna has confiscated all the dumped voter ID cards. "The voter identity cards found in Jalna city are old. These were dropped by some unidentified person. As we received the information, the Sub-Divisional Officer of Jalna immediately confiscated those voter ID cards," he said.

Jalna's District Election Officer said that they are currently investigating the matter of the dumped voter ID cards and the responsible person will be identified and punished accordingly. "Further investigation is being done. It is also being investigated if the persons whose voter ID cards have been found got a new card issued from the Election Commission. Did someone intentionally drop these cards? Where did he get it from? An investigation is also going on in this regard. This person will be traced, and appropriate action will be taken against him," he said.

Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra's Jalna constituency will be held on May 13 in the fourth phase of the general elections. With its 48 Lok Sabha seats, Maharashtra is the second-largest contributor to the lower house of Parliament. The polling is being held in five phases in the state. Polling for the first, second and third phases has already taken place on April 19, April 26 and May 7, respectively.

Polling for the remaining Lok Sabha seats of the state will be held on May 13 and May 20. In the 2019 elections, the BJP emerged as the largest party with 23 seats, followed by its ally Shiv Sena (undivided) with 18 seats. The Nationalist Congress Party (undivided) and Congress could only win four and one seats each. (ANI)

