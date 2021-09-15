Left Menu

NIA chargesheets FICN racketeer in Karnataka

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-09-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 21:27 IST
The NIA on Wednesday filed a supplementary charge-sheet before a special court here against a person for his alleged involvement in circulating Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) after procuring them from Bangladesh, an official said.

Sariful Islam of West Bengal's Malda used to procure FICN from absconding accused Saddam Sekh and Hakim Sekh, who are residents of Bangladesh, for further circulation in Karnataka along with his co-accused, the official of the premier investigation agency said.

The case was registered in Karnataka's Belagavi after the arrest of two FICN racketeers and seizure of FICN with a face value of Rs 82,000, the NIA official said.

The Special NIA Court, Bengaluru had earlier convicted five accused in the case for their role in procurement and circulation of FICN and sentenced them to imprisonment for six years, the official said.

Further investigation against the absconding accused Saddam Sekh and Hakim Sekh continues, the NIA official added.

