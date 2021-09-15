Budget exercise by the Karnataka govt needs to be more "realistic": CAG report

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has said that the budgeting exercise carried out by the Karnataka government needs to be more ''realistic'' as 11 per cent of the total provision made in 2019-20 remained unutilised.

The 'state finance audit report' of the CAG for the year ended March 2020, was tabled in the legislative assembly by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

The report under 'Budgetary Management' also said that the supplementary grants or appropriations as well as re-appropriation were obtained without adequate justification, as large amount remained unutilised.

It also said significant policy initiatives of the government were not fulfilled during the year due to non-completion of the preparatory activities.

The CAG has recommended that the budgetary control should be strengthened in all the departments to avoid cases of provision remaining unutilised.

It has also suggested that unnecessary or excessive supplementary provision should be avoided.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)