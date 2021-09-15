Left Menu

State Dept says U.S. helped 36 more citizens depart Afghanistan since Aug 31

15-09-2021
The United States has facilitated the departure of at least 36 U.S. citizens and at least 24 lawful permanent residents from Afghanistan since Aug. 31 via charter flights and overland routes, the U.S. State Department said on Wednesday.

The United States pulled its troops from Afghanistan at the end of August, ending its two decade-long invasion in the country in a chaotic withdrawal that left at least around 100 American citizens and thousands of at-risk Afghans behind.

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

