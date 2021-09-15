State Dept says U.S. helped 36 more citizens depart Afghanistan since Aug 31

The United States has facilitated the departure of at least 36 U.S. citizens and at least 24 lawful permanent residents from Afghanistan since Aug. 31 via charter flights and overland routes, the U.S. State Department said on Wednesday.

The United States pulled its troops from Afghanistan at the end of August, ending its two decade-long invasion in the country in a chaotic withdrawal that left at least around 100 American citizens and thousands of at-risk Afghans behind.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)