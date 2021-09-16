Left Menu

UP DGP asked to remain present in HC on Thursday too

PTI | Allahabad | Updated: 16-09-2021 00:27 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 00:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Calling a Mainpuri school girl, found hanging in her classroom in a suspicious condition in 2019, the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday asked the UP police chief to remain present before it on Thursday too to apprise it of the details of the case.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice A K Ojha ordered the DGP to present before it after he spent the day in the court to go through the records of the case.

The bench gave the order while hearing a Mainpuri resident Mahendra Pratap Singh plea, alleging that police had not investigated the case properly and fairly.

Singh in his petition has accused the police of protecting the actual accused while asserting that even the SIT formed to probe the case had not acted independently.

"We take such matters very seriously. Don't think she was a poor man's daughter, she was the nation's daughter," the bench said.

"We hope that good sense prevails and appropriate action is taken against the erring officers who neither investigated the case properly nor collected the medical evidence and sent it to the forensic lab in time,'' the bench remarked.

The court further observed, ''Despite the seriousness shown by the court to the case and the manner of the investigation coupled with direction against the defaulting police officer, no follow-up action has been taken.'' The court rued that even the DGP has not been apprised of the sensitivity of the case.

The case pertains to the suspicious death of a Mainpuri school girl in 2019 in which the accused despite having been named in the FIR was not interrogated till the lapse of over three months after the girl's death.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

