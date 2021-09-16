Macron says French forces killed Islamic State leader in Sahara
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 16-09-2021 04:49 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 04:49 IST
- Country:
- France
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday French military forces had killed islamic militant Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahrawi, the leader of Islamic State in the Greater Sahara.
"It's another major success in our fight against terrorist groups in the Sahel," Macron said in a tweet.
