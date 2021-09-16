Macron says French forces killed Islamic State leader in Sahara

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday French military forces had killed Islamic militant Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahrawi, the leader of Islamic State in the Greater Sahara.

"It's another major success in our fight against terrorist groups in the Sahel," Macron said in a tweet. Sahrawi was the historic leader of Islamic State in the Sahel region of West Africa and his group had targeted U.S. soldiers in a deadly attack in 2017, Macron's office said. In August 2020, he personally ordered the killing of six French charity workers and their Nigerien driver, it added.

