Left Menu

Nigerian jet thought to have killed civilians in pursuit of militants

The Nigerian air force said on Thursday it may have killed and injured civilians while pursuing suspected Islamist insurgents in the northeast state of Yobe, in an incident that residents said left at least six people dead.

Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 16-09-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 15:13 IST
Nigerian jet thought to have killed civilians in pursuit of militants
Nigeria flag Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

The Nigerian air force said on Thursday it may have killed and injured civilians while pursuing suspected Islamist insurgents in the northeast state of Yobe, in an incident that residents said left at least six people dead. Nigeria's northeast is the hotbed of two Islamist insurgencies: Boko Haram and Islamic State's West African (ISWAP) branch, which split from the former group in 2016.

An air force spokesman said a fighter jet responded to intelligence on suspicious movements of suspected insurgents from either the Boko Haram group or ISWAP on Wednesday and fired "some probing shots", killing and injuring civilians in the process. Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet did not specify numbers.

"Unfortunately reports reaching Nigerian Air Force headquarters alleged that some civilians were erroneously killed while others were injured," he said in a statement. "Therefore a board of inquiry has been set up to thoroughly investigate the circumstances of the incident."

Three residents in Yobe's Yunasari local government area told Reuters that the air force jet had flown over the village on Wednesday morning before there were explosions "We saw it hovering around the village and suddenly we heard two loud bangs," resident Ibrahim Goni told Reuters by phone.

One resident said he had lost four of his relatives while another said his mother and niece had died in the incident. At least 45 people had been and were taken to Gaidam General Hospital in Yobe, the three residents said.

Nigeria's war with Boko Haram and ISWAP has spawned one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, with millions of people dependent on aid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
3
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021