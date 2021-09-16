Left Menu

Committee to probe bribery allegation against mayor of Mathura Vrindavan

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 16-09-2021 15:51 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 15:51 IST
Committee to probe bribery allegation against mayor of Mathura Vrindavan
  • Country:
  • India

The Mathura Vrindavan Municipal Corporation has set up a five-member committee to probe a bribery allegation against mayor Mukesh Arya Bandhu.

The mayor on Thursday denied the allegation and said, ''I will quit politics if found guilty.'' He asserted that he is innocent and added the truth will come out in the probe.

A woman and her family have alleged that Bandhu has sought Rs 20 lakh as bribe to help them retain a shop at a shopping complex of the corporation. At a meeting of the working committee of the municipal corporation, the family members also threatened to kill themselves if they were denied justice in the matter.

Municipal Commissioner Anunay Jha said the five-member probe committee would submit its findings in the board meeting.

The members of the committee are corporators Rashmi Singh and Tilakveer Singh, assistant municipal commissioner Raj Kumar Mittal, chief tax evaluation officer Shiv Kumar Gauta and tax superintendent Ummed Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
3
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021