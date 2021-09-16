Committee to probe bribery allegation against mayor of Mathura Vrindavan

The Mathura Vrindavan Municipal Corporation has set up a five-member committee to probe a bribery allegation against mayor Mukesh Arya Bandhu.

The mayor on Thursday denied the allegation and said, ''I will quit politics if found guilty.'' He asserted that he is innocent and added the truth will come out in the probe.

A woman and her family have alleged that Bandhu has sought Rs 20 lakh as bribe to help them retain a shop at a shopping complex of the corporation. At a meeting of the working committee of the municipal corporation, the family members also threatened to kill themselves if they were denied justice in the matter.

Municipal Commissioner Anunay Jha said the five-member probe committee would submit its findings in the board meeting.

The members of the committee are corporators Rashmi Singh and Tilakveer Singh, assistant municipal commissioner Raj Kumar Mittal, chief tax evaluation officer Shiv Kumar Gauta and tax superintendent Ummed Singh.

