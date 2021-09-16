5 killed in separate incidents of house, wall collapse in UP

Five people were killed and as many injured in separate incidents of house and wall collapse in Fatehpur and Pratapgarh districts due to heavy rains, police said on Thursday.

Tiya (18) and her sister Muskaan (3), daughters of Rakesh Lodhi, were buried under the rubble of their 'kutcha' house after it collapsed in Mohammadpur Gaunti village in Fatehpur district late on Wednesday night, police said.

Both died on the spot, SHO of Sultanpur Ghosh Police Station Arvind Kumar Gautam said.

In another incident in the district, a couple and their daughter Komal (2) were sleeping when their 'kutcha' house collapsed in Mardaha village on Wednesday night, SHO Kalyanpur Police Station, Amit Kumar Mishra said.

The neighbours rushed to their rescue but could not save the girl, the SHO said, adding that the couple sustained injuries and was admitted to a government hospital.

In Pratapgarh district's Gode village under Kotwali Police Station area, one person was killed and three others injured when the wall of a house collapsed while they were sleeping.

Inspector-in-charge of the police station, Ravindra Rai said Ramzan (18) died in the incident while his sister and her two children were injured and admitted to a hospital In a similar incident in Gahrichak village under Kandhai Police Station area, Urmila Misra (55) died when her 'kutcha' house collapsed due to rains, Inspector Neeraj Walia said.

