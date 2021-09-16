Man tells police he is going to end life over row with fiancee, then changes mind

Over a dozen police personnel landed at the home of a Mumbai man on Thursday after receiving a call from him that he is about to commit suicide due to a dispute with his fiancée, only to be told he has changed his mind following the resolution of the row between the couple, an official said.

The man, Dinesh Gupta, a resident of suburban Kandivali, called the police control room at around 11 am, saying he is going to end his life within 30 minutes because of a dispute with his fiancee and that nothing was going well between them, the official said.

After his call, around 15 personnel of Charkop and Kandivali police stations immediately swung into action and started locating his residence.

While one police officer contacted him over the phone, others tried to reach Gupta's residence as quickly as possible, he said.

An inspector from the Kandivali Police station, Vijay Kandargaonkar, said, "First I counseled him and within minutes our officials reached his residence. On reaching home, he told police officials he has settled his dispute with his fiancee, and now he is not going to commit suicide." After talking to more than a dozen officials of the two police stations, Gupta told them he is leaving for his workplace and that they need not worry about him, he said.

Later, the police made a station diary entry and took on record details of the incident, the official added.

