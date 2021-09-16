Left Menu

Maha: FIR against Delhi man for `giving' triple talaq over phone

He used to get drunk and beat her, so last year she returned to her parents home, the complainant told police. Three days ago, he allegedly called and told her that he was remarrying and she should not create any obstacles, the woman said. Probe was on and no arrest has been made yet, the police official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 16-09-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 18:44 IST
A case has been registered against a Delhi resident in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly giving `triple talaq' to his wife over phone, police said on Thursday.

A First Information Report under IPC section 498-A (subjecting wife to cruelty) and the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 was lodged at Tilak Nagar police station in Dombivli against Abdul Wahab Khan, said an official. Khan married the complainant who hails from Kalyan in the district in April 2006 and they had three children, as per the FIR. He used to get drunk and beat her, so last year she returned to her parents' home, the complainant told police. Three days ago, he allegedly called and told her that he was remarrying and she should not create any obstacles, the woman said. When the complainant asked how could he remarry without giving her divorce, Khan allegedly claimed that she herself had uttered the word `talaq' (divorce under Islamic law) thrice on one occasion when he beat her.

Further, he spoke the word talaq thrice during this conversation and announced that they were divorced, the woman alleged.

Giving divorce by this method has been outlawed under the 2019 act, and is punishable with imprisonment upto three years. Probe was on and no arrest has been made yet, the police official said.

