J-K Police books 3 drug peddlers under stringent Public Safety Act

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 16-09-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 20:25 IST
In a bid to eradicate the menace of drugs, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has booked three notorious drug peddlers in Kupwara district under the stringent Public Safety Act, an official spokesman said on Thursday.

''In a series of actions, police have seized huge quantity of contraband substances from the possession of three notorious drug peddlers, identified as Javaid Ahmad, Shamim Ahmad and Jahangir Ahmad,'' the spokesman said.

Accordingly, cases were registered in respective police stations and the accused were arrested.

''The cases were duly processed and after obtaining sanctions from the authorities concerned, the arrested drug peddlers was detained under the Public Safety Act and shifted to the Centre Jail in Kotbhalwal in Jammu,'' the spokesman said.

In another case, the police in Anantnag district recovered 60 kg charas powder from the house of Gh Mohi-ud-din Mantoo and 10.5 kg charas from the house of Wazeer Ahmad Lone. ''The accused house owner Gh Mohi-ud-din managed to flee from the spot, while as Wazeer Ahmad was arrested,'' the spokesman said.

