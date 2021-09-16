IMF says closely monitoring situation in Guinea after coup

The International Monetary Fund said it is closely monitoring the situation in Guinea after a military coup that ousted President Alpha Conde on Sept. 5, and urged a peaceful resolution. IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said the global lender had completed fifth and sixth reviews of its programs there in December, and provided assistance to help the West African country to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Events are unfolding there. We're closely monitoring it, and urging a peaceful resolution as soon as possible," Rice told a regular IMF briefing.

