U.S. Justice Dept official orders review into civil rights compliance by grantees
Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 21:22 IST
Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta this week ordered the Justice Department to undertake a review into whether it is adequately policing its federal grant recipients, in an effort to ensure public money is not being used to fund "illegal discrimination."
