Motorbike rider falls to death from flyover

A man was killed after his motorbike hit the sidewall of a flyover and he was thrown off onto the road below in Sadar area of Nagpur on Thursday evening, police said.

The deceased was identified as Jeevan Manikrao Jumnake, resident of Katol.

Jumanke, who worked in Mumbai, was on his way to his sister's place in Ajni on motorcycle when the accident occurred at 7.30 pm, a police official said.

He was wearing a helmet, but it was not strapped properly and fell off during the accident, the official added.

Jumnake died during treatment at Mayo Hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)