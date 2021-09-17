Labourer killed in accident at construction site in Delhi

A 21-year-old labourer died while another was injured after they slipped into sand and got trapped under it at a construction site in south Delhi's CR Park area on Thursday, police said.

The contractor and the supervisor of the construction site have been arrested for allegedly causing death by negligence, among other charges, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Roze, a native of West Bengal, the police said.

Police received information that a man was trapped under sand at a construction site. After reaching the spot, the man was pulled out from the sand. Another labourer, Aiybo (40), was injured in the incident, a senior police officer said.

The two were rushed to the hospital, where Roze was declared brought dead by doctors. Aiybo is undergoing treatment and is out of danger, he said.

Based on the statement of an eyewitness, the contractor, Shankar Vishwas, and the construction site supervisor, Chandan Singh Bisht, have been arrested in connection with the incident, the police said.

