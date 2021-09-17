China accuses Washington of 'political tricks' over Uyghur exhibit

China accused the United States of "low political tricks" on Thursday for backing a photo exhibit outside of the United Nations building in Geneva showing dozens of people missing or alleged to be held in Chinese-run camps in Xinjiang.

In a statement sent to journalists, China's diplomatic mission in Geneva accused Washington of "trying to reap benefits from spreading disinformation about China. It has crossed the rudimentary moral line in bashing others."

"The U.S. is ... advised to act as a decent power and invest its resources in improving the welfare and human rights of the American people, rather than violating the human rights of people in other countries and playing low political tricks."

