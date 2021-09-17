Left Menu

Jharkhand to reopen schools for classes 6 to 8

With a continuous decline in COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand, the state government on Thursday allowed schools to conduct offline classes for class 6-8 from September 20.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 17-09-2021 04:16 IST | Created: 17-09-2021 04:16 IST
Jharkhand to reopen schools for classes 6 to 8
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With a continuous decline in COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand, the state government on Thursday allowed schools to conduct offline classes for class 6-8 from September 20. Keeping in view all the COVID-19 protocols, the state government has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to schools.

According to the notice issued by Jharkhand Disaster Management Division, schools will now operate a blended mode of education in the state, that is, online as well as offline classes. "Attendance shall not be mandatory for students to attend offline classes. And prior consent of guardian shall be mandatory for students to opt for offline classes," the statement read.

In order to maintain social distancing, group activities and offline examinations are prohibited in all the schools. All the students and staff members are required to wear the masks properly covering their mouth and nostrils. Additionally, teachers are required to be compulsorily inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines before coming to schools for offline classes.

The state government has also advised that schools should use air conditioning to the minimum possible extent, instead should avail fresh air ventilation in indoor spaces. For classes 6-12, schools should not exceed offline classes more than four hours, that is, 12 pm.

Presently, the state has only 110 active cases of coronavirus infection, taking the overall caseload to 3,48,096. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Xpeng-backed startup says to deliver flying cars in 2024; Chinese astronauts leave space station module for Earth and more

Science News Roundup: Xpeng-backed startup says to deliver flying cars in 20...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Australia COVID-19 cases rise but vaccination surge gives hope; U.S. administers 382.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Australia COVID-19 cases rise but vaccination surge giv...

 Global
3
Mumbai: Ex-Mr India contest winner tries to commit suicide

Mumbai: Ex-Mr India contest winner tries to commit suicide

 India
4
Google Meet adds new controls for Host management and Quick access

Google Meet adds new controls for Host management and Quick access

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021