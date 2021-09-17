Left Menu

Kerala administers 5 lakh people with Covid-19 vaccines in past 24 hours

Kerala has inoculated more than five lakh people with COVID-19 vaccine doses in the past 24 hours, the state Health Minister, Veena George said in a press release on Thursday.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 17-09-2021 04:48 IST | Created: 17-09-2021 04:48 IST
Kerala administers 5 lakh people with Covid-19 vaccines in past 24 hours
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala has inoculated more than five lakh people with COVID-19 vaccine doses in the past 24 hours, the state Health Minister, Veena George said in a press release on Thursday. A total of 5,19,484 people have been administered the covid vaccine in the state.

The press release stated that this was the sixth day on which Kerala has crossed this benchmark of vaccinating more than five lakh people in a single day. Earlier, the state has inoculated a total of 5,15,244 people on July 30, around 5,60,515 were vaccinated on August 13, 5,28,321 people on August 14, 7,78,626 people on September 7 and 6,66,936 persons on September 10.

Around 81.46 per cent of the population were given one dose of vaccine and 33.06 per cent were given two doses of vaccine, the press release said. There are 1908 vaccination centres, including 1553 government centres and 355 private centres in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Xpeng-backed startup says to deliver flying cars in 2024; Chinese astronauts leave space station module for Earth and more

Science News Roundup: Xpeng-backed startup says to deliver flying cars in 20...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Australia COVID-19 cases rise but vaccination surge gives hope; U.S. administers 382.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Australia COVID-19 cases rise but vaccination surge giv...

 Global
3
Mumbai: Ex-Mr India contest winner tries to commit suicide

Mumbai: Ex-Mr India contest winner tries to commit suicide

 India
4
Google Meet adds new controls for Host management and Quick access

Google Meet adds new controls for Host management and Quick access

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021