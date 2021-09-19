Mumbai: Man kills father for shouting at him over missing money

A 47-year-old man was killed on Sunday afternoon in Dahisar in Mumbai allegedly by his son after the former shouted at him for stealing money, police said.

The incident took place in Ashok Ghaagh Compound in the northern suburb and the deceased has been identified as Ashok Pandey, an official said.

''Pandey had shouted at his son Rahul (22) after money went missing from the former's pocket. This led to an argument and the son bludgeoned his father to death with a stone. He fled from the spot but was arrested sometime later,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)