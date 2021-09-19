Left Menu

Eastern Army Commander visits forward areas along LAC in Arunanchal Pradesh

Eastern Army Commander, Lieutenant General Manoj Pande visited forward areas along with the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday.

ANI | Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) | Updated: 19-09-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 19-09-2021 21:51 IST
Eastern Army Commander visits forward areas along LAC in Arunanchal Pradesh
Eastern Army Commander, Lieutenant General Manoj Pande in Arunachal Pradesh's LAC (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Eastern Army Commander, Lieutenant General Manoj Pande visited forward areas along with the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday.

He also reviewed the prevailing security situation and operational preparedness.

"Lieutenant General Manoj Pande, Army Commander #EasternCommand visited forward areas along Line of Actual Control #LAC in #ArunachalPradesh & reviewed the prevailing security situation & operational preparedness. #IndianArmy #StrongAndCapable," tweeted ADG PI - Indian Army (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet speed is high?

Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet s...

 Australia
2
Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cuba; Explainer-The case for, and against, COVID-19 vaccine boosters and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cub...

 Global
4
India's national highways infrastructure world-class success story; NHAI is gold mine and will never be in debt trap: Gadkari.

India's national highways infrastructure world-class success story; NHAI is ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021