2 drown during Ganesh idol immersion in Ajmer

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-09-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 19-09-2021 22:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two men drowned in a pond during the immersion of a Ganesh idol in Ajmer district of Rajasthan on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred at a farm in Mangliyawas area, they said.

The farm owner, Abhishek (35), and another man, Rajkumar (30), slipped into the pond while immersing the idol into the water. Others at the spot tried to rescue the two men but in vain, said Station House Officer, Mangliyawas, Sunil Kumar.

The bodies were handed over to the families of the deceased after a post-mortem examination, he said.

