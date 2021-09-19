Delhi Police arrests man from Jammu in connection with NC leader's murder

The Delhi Police has arrested a 61-year-old man in connection with the killing of National Conference leader Trilochan Singh Wazir whose highly-decomposed body was found at a flat in west Delhi's Moti Nagar area, officials said on Sunday.

Harmeet Singh, a property dealer by profession who was on the run, shot Wazir dead, they said, adding that he was nabbed from Jammu.

The highly-decomposed body of Wazir, a former member of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Council, with the head wrapped in a plastic bag was found on September 9 in the washroom of the flat, which was taken on rent by his acquaintance Harpreet Singh (31), a native of Amritsar, according to the police.

Wazir had come to Delhi on September 2 as he had flight scheduled for Canada but the next day, he was shot dead by Harmeet, a native of Jammu, after being instigated by Harpreet Singh, who is the alleged mastermind and is absconding, the police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said, ''Our team was stationed in Jammu since September 9. ''On Sunday, we received information that Harmeet will meet someone near Jammu border as he was searching for a new safe hideout. Our team then laid a trap and the accused was nabbed.'' A sophisticated pistol with a live round was recovered from his possession. A suicide note that he had posted on his Facebook page on September 11 was also recovered from him, he said. Around three years ago, differences arose between several members of a Jammu-based Gurudwara, including Harmeet and Wazir on the issue of a calendar which was slated to be launched with the photograph of Guru Nanak sahib, the senior police officer said. On August 22 this year, Wazir came to Delhi to complete the visa formalities and stayed with Harpreet, who assured him of getting his work done, the officer said. On August 31, Harpreet had a telephonic conversation with Wazir in Harmeet's presence. He told Harmeet to shift to a hotel as Wazir might get angry on seeing him because of the earlier dispute between them, police said. Harmeet then shifted to a nearby hotel, the police said. On September 3, Harpreet told Harmeet that Wazir was planning to kill his (Harmeet) son and had already dispatched Punjab and Haryana-based gangsters to execute the job, the officer said. ''On September 3, the duo met again and Harpreet instigated Harmeet by repeatedly saying that Wazir will eliminate his entire family and escape to Canada after that,'' he said. ''Harpreet then took Harmeet to his rented flat and gave him pistol. Harmeet shot the NC leader dead and left the apartment leaving the gun behind,'' the officer said. On September 9, both Harmeet and Harpreet reached Gurudwara Fatehgarh in Punjab. The absconding accused forced Harmeet to write a three page suicide note, and put his signature and thumb impression, on it before proceeding to Jammu, officials said. After reaching Jammu, Harpreet posted the suicide note on Facebook, they said. The case of murder was later transferred to the crime branch which along with assistance from the Special Cell of Delhi Police was working on the case to nab the suspects.

Police had earlier arrested two people from Jammu -- Rajender Chaudhary alias Raju Ganja (33) and Balbir Singh alias Billa (67).

The four accused had planned to dump the body at a metro station or IGI airport and visited the places but could not succeed, police had said.

