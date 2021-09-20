Left Menu

Rajasthan: Man dies days after being beaten up for hitting woman with motorcycle

A man, who was thrashed by a group of people after his motorcycle hit a woman, died at a hospital here on Sunday, police said.The family of the man, Yogesh 19, held a demonstration near Badodamev police station in Rajasthans Alwar district, where the accident took place, demanding that those involved in the attack be arrested immediately.Yogesh hit a woman with his motorcycle in Meena Ka Baas area on September 15 and was thrashed by locals.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-09-2021 00:29 IST | Created: 20-09-2021 00:29 IST
Rajasthan: Man dies days after being beaten up for hitting woman with motorcycle
  • Country:
  • India

A man, who was thrashed by a group of people after his motorcycle hit a woman, died at a hospital here on Sunday, police said.

The family of the man, Yogesh (19), held a demonstration near Badodamev police station in Rajasthan's Alwar district, where the accident took place, demanding that those involved in the attack be arrested immediately.

''Yogesh hit a woman with his motorcycle in Meena Ka Baas area on September 15 and was thrashed by locals. He was admitted to a hospital in Jaipur where he died during treatment. After the post-mortem, his family members held a protest with the body demanding that the guilty be arrested,'' the police said.

''His family members ended their protest and removed the body from the road after they were assured of a fair probe in the matter,'' they said.

After the incident, an FIR was registered against six people. An investigation is underway. No arrests have been made so far in the case, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet speed is high?

Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet s...

 Australia
2
Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cuba; Explainer-The case for, and against, COVID-19 vaccine boosters and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cub...

 Global
4
India's national highways infrastructure world-class success story; NHAI is gold mine and will never be in debt trap: Gadkari.

India's national highways infrastructure world-class success story; NHAI is ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021