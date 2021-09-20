Rajasthan: Man dies days after being beaten up for hitting woman with motorcycle
A man, who was thrashed by a group of people after his motorcycle hit a woman, died at a hospital here on Sunday, police said.The family of the man, Yogesh 19, held a demonstration near Badodamev police station in Rajasthans Alwar district, where the accident took place, demanding that those involved in the attack be arrested immediately.Yogesh hit a woman with his motorcycle in Meena Ka Baas area on September 15 and was thrashed by locals.
A man, who was thrashed by a group of people after his motorcycle hit a woman, died at a hospital here on Sunday, police said.
The family of the man, Yogesh (19), held a demonstration near Badodamev police station in Rajasthan's Alwar district, where the accident took place, demanding that those involved in the attack be arrested immediately.
''Yogesh hit a woman with his motorcycle in Meena Ka Baas area on September 15 and was thrashed by locals. He was admitted to a hospital in Jaipur where he died during treatment. After the post-mortem, his family members held a protest with the body demanding that the guilty be arrested,'' the police said.
''His family members ended their protest and removed the body from the road after they were assured of a fair probe in the matter,'' they said.
After the incident, an FIR was registered against six people. An investigation is underway. No arrests have been made so far in the case, the police said.
