Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee expands its media & communication dept
Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee on Sunday expanded its media and communication department by appointing a new chairman and vice-chairman ahead of state Assembly elections. In an official note issued by the committee, Nasimuddin Siddiqui (Member of Indian National Congress in Uttar Pradesh) has been appointed as a Chairman of the media and communication department in the state Congress Committee.
The official statement stated that Dr Pankaj Srivastava is the new Vice-Chairman of the department. There are four media conveners in Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC), that include Lalan Kumar, Ashok Singh, Anshu Avasthi, and Jishan Haider. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
