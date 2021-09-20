Senate Democrats' push for U.S. immigration reform hits roadblock
Senate Democrats' efforts to attach immigration reforms to a $3.5 trillion spending bill hit a roadblock after the Senate Parliamentarian ruled against the effort.
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement Democrats were "deeply disappointed in this decision but the fight to provide lawful status for immigrants in budget reconciliation continues. Senate Democrats have prepared alternate proposals and will be holding additional meetings with the Senate parliamentarian in the coming days."
