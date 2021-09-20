History-sheeter points gun at Navi Mumbai cops, escapes during anti-gutkha operation

A history sheeter allegedly pointed a revolver at a police team during an operation to seize gutkha and other banned tobacco items and escaped, a senior Navi Mumbai official said on Monday.

The incident took place near Odisha Bhavan in Vashi on September 17, Navi Mumbai police commissioner Bipin Kumar Singh said.

''A team under Senior Inspector NB Kolhatkar had gone on a tip off and found a group transferring goods from one vehicle to another. When the people were rounded up, one of them, identified as Karan Ram Salunke, pointed a revolver at the personnel and escaped under the cover of darkness,''he said.

Gutkha and tobacco items worth Rs 27.93 lakh were seized along with two vehicles, cash, a country-made pistol and mobile phones, while five people have been arrested, he said.

Efforts are on to nab Salunke, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)