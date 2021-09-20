Left Menu

Mumbai: Man held with 7,900 bottles of cough syrup worth Rs 23.70 lakh

A man was arrested allegedly with 7,900 bottles of cough syrup worth Rs 23.70 lakh in an operation carried out by the Anti Narcotics Cell of Mumbai police, an official said on Monday.Acting on a tip off, the ANCs Ghatkopar unit laid a trap near a public toilet on Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road and arrested Mukesh Rajaram Chaudhari, he said.We found 200 cough syrup bottles worth Rs 60,000 with him.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-09-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 20-09-2021 20:45 IST
A man was arrested allegedly with 7,900 bottles of cough syrup worth Rs 23.70 lakh in an operation carried out by the Anti Narcotics Cell of Mumbai police, an official said on Monday.

Acting on a tip off, the ANC's Ghatkopar unit laid a trap near a public toilet on Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road and arrested Mukesh Rajaram Chaudhari, he said.

''We found 200 cough syrup bottles worth Rs 60,000 with him. His godown was raided in Virar and another 7,700 bottles worth more than Rs 23 lakh were confiscated. A case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered,'' he added.

