Poland says Russian elections in Ukrainian territory are 'unlawful'
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 20-09-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 20-09-2021 22:01 IST
Poland's foreign ministry said on Monday it was "unlawful" to hold Russian elections in sovereign Ukrainian territory. "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs ... considers it unlawful to hold 'elections' in the Crimean peninsula illegally occupied by the Russian Federation," the ministry said in a statement.
"It also condemns the mass granting of Russian passports to Ukrainian citizens and the organisation of electronic voting in Donbass," it added.
