Poland says Russian elections in Ukrainian territory are 'unlawful'

Poland's foreign ministry said on Monday it was "unlawful" to hold Russian elections in sovereign Ukrainian territory. considers it unlawful to hold 'elections' in the Crimean peninsula illegally occupied by the Russian Federation," the ministry said in a statement. "It also condemns the mass granting of Russian passports to Ukrainian citizens and the organisation of electronic voting in Donbass," it added.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 20-09-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 20-09-2021 22:01 IST
