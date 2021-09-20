Left Menu

Congress retracts list of additional office-bearers for UP unit

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2021 23:51 IST | Created: 20-09-2021 23:51 IST
The Congress on Monday retracted a list of additional office-bearers for the party's Uttar Pradesh unit it had released a day back.

An updated list will be released soon, it said.

The retracted list had stated that Upendra Singh, Maqsood Khan and Jaywant Singh had been appointed as vice presidents of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee, while Dinesh Kumar Singh named general secretary (organisation).

The list had also named 11 additional general secretaries and 28 secretaries in the state unit.

However, the entire list was retracted, and a fresh one is yet to be issued.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

