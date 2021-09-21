Left Menu

2 cattle smugglers held in Jammu, 20 animals recovered: Police

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 21-09-2021 00:04 IST | Created: 21-09-2021 00:04 IST
Two cattle smugglers were arrested after they were found transporting 20 bovine animals in a vehicle, police said on Monday.

A police party intercepted the vehicle on the highway in the Jhajjar Kotli area on the outskirts of the Jammu city and rescued the 20 animals, they said.

The animals were being smuggled into Kashmir valley, the officials said.

A case has been registered at the Gharota police station and two accused Mohammad Aftab and smuggler Zakir Hussain of Anantnag were arrested, they said.

The police are striving hard and taking every possible step to curb the menace of bovine smuggling. The police have also been seeking support from the people to share information about bovine smuggling with the police for timely intervention.

