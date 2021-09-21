Left Menu

Air Marshal V R Chaudhari to be new chief of Indian Air Force

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2021 20:16 IST | Created: 21-09-2021 20:16 IST
Air Marshal V R Chaudhari to be new chief of Indian Air Force
  • Country:
  • India

Air Marshal V R Chaudhari will take the reins as the chief of the Indian Air Force after the incumbent, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, retires on September 30, the defence ministry said on Tuesday.

Air Marshal Chaudhari is presently serving as Vice Chief of the Air Staff.

''The government has decided to appoint Air Marshal V R Chaudhari, presently Vice Chief of Air Staff, as the next Chief of the Air Staff after the retirement of Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on September 30,'' the ministry said in a brief statement. Air Marshal Chaudhari was commissioned into the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force on December 29, 1982.

He has held command, staff and instructional appointments at various levels, including the present one as Vice Chief of Air Staff.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competition

Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competi...

 Global
2
Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predictions

Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predict...

 India
3
Google's older Chat PWA version won't be available from September 27

Google's older Chat PWA version won't be available from September 27

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on mission to track origin of COVID-19; SpaceX capsule with world's first all-civilian orbital crew returns safely and more

Science News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on mission to track origin of...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021