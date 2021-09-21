Dalit girl gangraped in Jharkhand, 3 arrested

A 16-year-old Dalit girl has been allegedly gangraped in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, police said on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police Manoj Ratan Chouthe said that three of the five accused have been arrested and a manhunt has been launched to nab the remaining two.

The incident took place in a village in Daroo police station area on Sunday night when the survivor, a student, and her two friends went near a pond to relieve themselves, the officer said.

Five motorcycle-borne people hailing from a neighbouring village abducted the survivor and took her to a secluded place, where they took turns to rape her and videographed the incident.

The accused threatened the survivor that if she revealed the incident to anyone or approached the police, they would release the video on social media. They then left her at the spot and fled the crime scene, he said.

The girl lost consciousness due to her injuries and returned home after regaining consciousness. She then revealed the incident to her family, who rushed her to Hazaribag Medical College and Hospital, and the attending doctors informed the police during her admission. She is undergoing treatment at the hospital and her condition is stated to be stable, Chouthe said.

The survivor identified three of the accused by their names, who were then arrested from various parts of the district. She could not name the other two accused who are still at large, the officer said.

A case under sections of the Indian Penal Code, POCSO Act and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was registered.

The SP has directed officials at the Daroo police station to file the chargesheet as early as possible so that they can move the fast-track court for a speedy trial.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren tweeted, ''I am hurt and distressed by this unfortunate incident in Hazaribag. Hazaribag police arrested three suspects and conducting operation to nab two more suspects responsible for this heinous crime. The state government is committed to the safety and security of all our citizens.'' Describing the incident as ''very painful'', JMM MLA Sita Soren demanded the immediate arrest of the accused and stringent action against them.

