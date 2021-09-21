45-year-old man kills wife, self in Rajasthan's Udaipur

A 45-year-old man allegedly hanged himself in a village in Rajasthan's Udaipur district on Tuesday after killing his wife, police said.

Manilal of Pagara village attacked his wife Anita (40) with a sharp-edged weapon and then killed himself, SHO, Kalyanpura, Gopal Krishna said.

The couple's four children were sleeping when the incident happened, he said.

The bodies were handed over to their family members after post-mortem examination, and a case was registered under CrPc section 174, the official said.

In another case of suicide in Udaipur, a 40-year-old woman allegedly hanged herself from a tree, the police said.

