Left Menu

Porn films case:SC grants protection from arrest to actor Gehana Vasisht

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 17:47 IST
Porn films case:SC grants protection from arrest to actor Gehana Vasisht
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court Wednesday granted protection from arrest to actor Gehana Vasisht accused in a case related to pornographic films and directed her to cooperate in the investigation.

A bench comprising Justices S K Kaul and B R Gavai noted that the main accused in the case is already on bail and issued notice to the Maharashtra government on a plea filed by Vasisht challenging the Bombay High Court order denying pre-arrest bail to her.

The apex court noted the submission of the lawyer appearing for Vasisht that this is a third FIR of the same nature and that she had been in custody for 133 days in pursuance of the first two FIRs before being granted bail.

''Issue notice. In the meantime, the petitioner is not arrested but shall cooperate with the investigation,'' the bench said.

Vasisht is accused of threatening, coercing, and luring women with money to act in pornographic films.

She has been booked under Sections 354-C (outraging modesty of a woman), 292 and 293 (sale of obscene material) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Sections 66E, 67, 67A (transmission of sexually explicit material) of the Information Technology Act, and provisions of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

The Mumbai police had registered three FIRs in the porn films racket case against several persons.

Businessman Raj Kundra, the husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, is accused in one of the FIRs and was granted bail on Monday.

He was arrested on July 19 this year. The case against Vasisht is that she had allegedly lured women with the promise of small acting jobs and forced them to act in obscene movies and these movies were then uploaded on the mobile app Hotshots, allegedly owned by Kundra.

The police subsequently also applied to a lower court to add another charge against Vasisht under section 370 (detaining a person against their will) of the IPC.

Vasisht's advocate had earlier argued that the actor's arrest was not required as the police have already recovered evidence from her.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competition

Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competi...

 Global
2
Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predictions

Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predict...

 India
3
Sri Lanka and World Bank sign $92m agreement to boost climate resilience

Sri Lanka and World Bank sign $92m agreement to boost climate resilience

Sri Lanka
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021