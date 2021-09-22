Left Menu

Delhi reports 30 new COVID-19 cases

Delhi reported 30 new COVID-19 cases and zero fatalities in the last 24 hours.

Updated: 22-09-2021 18:24 IST
Delhi reported 30 new COVID-19 cases and zero fatalities in the last 24 hours. A Delhi government Health Bulletin said that the cumulative positive cases in the city stand at 14,38,586 including 411 active cases. The positivity rate is 0.04 per cent.

With 19 new recoveries, the total number of recoveries have gone up to 14,13,090. The total fatalities remain at 25,085 with a case fatality rate of 1.74 per cent. A total of 70,651 COVID-19 tests were done in the last 24 hours.

The bulletin said that 1,63,95,478 persons have been vaccinated against COVID-19 and 1,96,152 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. The city has 100 containment zones. (ANI)

